Cudjoe: Sat was like Martin Luther King Jr

Prof Selwyn Cudjoe with leader of the opposition Kamla Persad-Bissessar. Photo: Ayanna Kinsale

HISTORIAN and academic Prof Selwyn Cudjoe has likened the late Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) general secretary Satnarayan Maharaj to US civil rights leader Dr Martin Luther King Jr.

He was speaking at the funeral for Maharaj at the SDMS Headquarters, Lakshmi Girls' Hindu College, Eastern Main Road. Maharaj died on November 16 after being hospitalised after a stroke. He was 88.

Cudjoe said some people compared Maharaj to Indian anti-colonial nationalist Mahatma Gandhi, but he preferred to compare him to King, "whose major contribution was to make the US a more perfect union."

Cudjoe said TT was a broken nation in the 1970s and it was up to Maharaj and others to keep up the fight for minority rights, even though the minority Indo-Trinidadians were now a majority.

"Like Dr King, Sat Maharaj would go down in our history as one of the major architects in helping to perfect our union, to make ours a fairer society and to make this a better place in which to live."

He said while people may attack Maharaj's patriotism, he was "Trini to the bone," and wished for his ashes to be scattered in the Gulf of Paria and not in the Ganges in India.

Cudjoe also pointed out that while many tributes spoke about his contribution to education, religion, culture and his fight for the rights of his people, he felt Maharaj would feel most honoured if each member of this multicultural and multireligious society recognised that he was indeed Trini to the bone.

"Sat served his country by serving his people, but in so doing, he helped us all to develop our national identity and to recognise that Trinbagonianism comes in different forms and in different shapes, in different theological formulations and in varying religious alignments.

"Most importantly, Sat understood that service to others, in all of its manifold ways, is the primary obligation that Trinidadians and Tobagonians have and owe the country. He did that by constantly demanding that (citizens) constantly rise out of the darkness, see the light and discover what we have in common as people, and not as individual units."

He paraphrased the Bible, saying that greater love has no man than one who would lay down his life for his friends and for his country.

"No man or woman in this twin-island nation loved this island better than he did. And he loved with a rare devotion and pride."