Court orders TTFA to pay Hart $5m

In this file photo, former national coach Stephen Hart, left, walks with his assistants Hutson Charles, centre, and Derek King, after losing to Honduras on Nov 15, 2016. - Allan V. Crane

THE High Court has ordered the TT Football Association (TTFA) to pay former Trinidad and Tobago senior men's coach Stephen Hart $5 million.

Hart was fired in November 2016 after leading TT for three and a half years. On Tuesday, Justice Eleanor Donaldson-Honeywell ordered the TTFA to pay the funds owed to Hart. It was a judgment in default as the TTFA did not put in a defence.

Hart was sacked after Trinidad and Tobago started the final round of Concacaf 2018 World Cup qualifying on a losing note, falling 0-2 to Costa Rica and 1-3 to Honduras.

When Hart was let go, Trinidad and Tobago were in fifth position, on the six-team standings, in the final round of Concacaf World Cup qualifying. Hart coached TT in 43 matches finishing with a record of 16 wins, 12 draws and 15 losses.

After Hart was fired, TTFA president David John-Williams explained the decision on TV station Sportsmax.

“I am on record saying that Stephen Hart is going to be judged by his results in competitive games and not friendly games. World Cup qualifying is a result oriented business and I am on record saying that Stephen Hart is going to be judged by the results on the pitch and the results on the pitch have not been very good,” John-Williams said.

Among Hart's achievements was guiding the national team to the knockout stage at successive Gold Cup competitions (2013, 2015) with TT even topping their group in 2015.

Following the dismissal of Hart, the TTFA hired the relatively unknown Belgian Tom Saintfiet. After 35 days in charge and guiding TT to one win and three losses he resigned.

Former national defender Dennis Lawrence was hired in January 2017 and is still the coach. Under Lawrence, Trinidad and Tobago have struggled to string together favourable results with a record of five wins, seven draws and 19 losses in 31 matches.