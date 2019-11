Carapo man killed in Valencia

Deceased: Marcus Marshall -

A man was gunned down on the Valencia Old Road on Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Marcus Marshall was ambushed by his attackers, who waited for him as he walked along the road at around 12.30 pm.

Residents heard gunfire and saw Marshall bleeding on the ground.

Marshall ,who was from Carapo, was known to police as an offender. He was also believed to be an associate of a well-known prison inmate.