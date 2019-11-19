Arima store manager robbed while making deposit

A store manager was robbed of cash, her bank card and an alarm remote when she went to make a deposit in Arima on Monday morning.

Police said the woman was walking along Farfan Street, Arima, on her way to First Citizens Bank (FCB), at around 9.30 am, when a man approached her from behind.

The man grabbed her handbag and told her "Don't make no noise."

She struggled with him until another man came and pushed her to the ground.

Both men ran off with her handbag, which contained her bankcard, credit card, $1,500 cash, $35,100, representing the store's sales, and the alarm remote for the store.