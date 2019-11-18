Works ministry staff granted bail for fraud charges

FIVE clerical workers of the Ministry of Works and Transport appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate on Monday afternoon to answer charges of fraud and misbehaviour in public office.

They are Dwayne Thomas, Matthew Harripersad, Harripersad Ramjattan, Zuleika Gonzales and Kamara Campbell. The five appeared before magistrate Adia Mohammed all charged with conspiring to defraud the Ministry of Works and Transport.

Campbell, 30, was also charged with willfully making false entries by transferring a Volkswagen Jetta without authority and misbehaviour in public office.

Gonzales, 23, was also charged with wilfully making false entries to transfer another Volkswagen Jetta and a Hyundai Tucson without authority. She was also charged with misbehaviour in public office.

In considering bail, Mohammed raised the amount for Thomas from $120,000 to $300,000 with surety as he has previously been charged for being a leader of a gang, and possession of a gun and ammunition.

Both women were originally granted $200,000 station bail each, but Mohammed reduced the bail amount to $120,000 with surety having taken into account that it was the first time they were ever charged.

Harripersad and Ramjattan were also granted bail with surety in the sum of $120,000.

They are expected to return to court on April 24.