Woman, 85, chopped to death at home Restraining order in place but…

File photo

AN 85-Year-old woman was chopped to death at her Golconda, San Fernando home on Sunday.

Police said Ramrajie Gobin of Ridgewood Gardens was chopped on her neck and head by her killer. She died on the spot.

According to a police report at about 2 pm yesterday, Ramrajie telephoned her daughter and informed her that a male relative was at her home and she was afraid.

Gobin had taken out a restraining order against the man.

Reports said the man had threatened to kill her in the past.

Gobin’s daughter said her mother sounded frightened when she told her the man was at her house.

Police said Gobin’s children attempted to call her back they were unsuccessful. Gobin’s son rushed to his mother’s house where he found her dead.

Police were called to the scene and a district medical officer pronounced the woman dead.

A manhunt has been launched for the close male relative who is still at large. An autopsy on Gobin’s body will be done on Monday at the Forensic Science Centre. Homicide Region Three Police are investigating.