Wallace vows to revive football in Tobago

William Wallace -

TT Football Federation (TTFA) presidential candidate William Wallace has vowed to revive the sport in his native Tobago if he wins the organisation's executive election on November 24.

He made the promise on Monday while addressing football administrators, coaches and players at the Ministry of Works and Transport's Conference Room, Scarborough, Tobago.

Wallace, campaigning under the banner of the United TTFA, is hoping to unseat incumbent David John-Williams, who has had a controversial tenure as TTFA president. John-Williams has confirmed he will recontest the position.

Richard Ferguson, owner of Terminex, La Horquetta Rangers, is also challenging the presidency.

Wallace assured local football, which he believes has declined over the past four years, will be revived.

He said Tobago has a pivotal role to play in this regard.

"We have done the work and we are saying it is time for change. And Tobago has to play a crucial part in this change."

Wallace, who has enjoyed a stellar tenure as Secondary Schools Football League (SSFL) president, was also involved in the administration of cricket at various levels.

"For people who know me, things were happening in cricket in Tobago. You had high-performance centres going in Tobago. And now, we are going to bring that back through football. Tobago has a crucial role in us moving from where we are now."

Wallace, who was accompanied by TT Super League president Keith Look Loy, told members of the Tobago football fraternity the United TTFA has not been sitting on its laurels over the past eight months but has been actively pursuing support and sponsorship overseas "because money is a serious issue."

He reiterated several major international companies, including Nike, have already expressed an interest in supporting the United TTFA after the November 24 election.

"What we are trying to do is leverage stronger currencies – that could be multiplied by ten and seven – and you know what? There are people out there willing to help TT."

He added: "But they are willing to help TT after November 24, simply because they do not trust the persons who are in office at this point in time. It is as simple as that."

Wallace said the John-Williams-led TTFA has failed in the areas of transparency and accountability.

For instance, he said United TTFA members have been asking for information about the contractors for the Home of Football in Couva.

Wallace said they are yet to get a response.