Two shot in D’Abadie drive-by

Stock photo

Two men are said to be in hospital, one in critical condition, after a drive-by shooting in D’Abadie on Sunday night.

According to reports, the two men, identified as Jamal Grant and Drew Cameron, were standing in front of a supermarket when a white SUV pulled up in front them and its occupants began firing.

The two were shot several times before the SUV sped off.

The wounded men were taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, where they remain warded.