Two bandits held after Curepe shootout

Two Siparia men are in police custody after they got into a shootout with police in Curepe on Sunday night.

Police said members of the Northern Division Task Force were on patrol when they saw a man being robbed by one of the bandits wearing a hoodie at Southern Main Road, Curepe, at around 9.30 pm.

The victim attempted to flag down the police car and told them what happened.

Police spotted the bandit getting into a black Mazda Two car with two other men and attempted to stop them, but were shot at by the men.

Police chased the car across several roads and organised a road black, trapping the bandits.

The bandits shot at the police and officers fired back.

Two of the men ages 23 and 24 were arrested and a .9mm Beretta pistol seized.