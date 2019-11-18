Three deaths in the East

The police are investigating three separate deaths in the East on Sunday.

Around 6.45am Justin Geetam, 26, from Boodoo St El Dorado was at Sammy's Gyro on the Southern Main Road, Curepe when a man shot him.

He was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, but died around 6.45am.

In Rickite Bar near Coquette Junction, St Madeline, Richard Sundar, 43, was struck in the head and beaten to death by a man described by the police as mentally unstable. Suspect Christopher Evelyn is in police custody.

An unidentified woman's body was found near the Tapana Valencia quarry around 7am. The woman is 5'4" and African descent. She was wearing a wig, short pants and a red top. She appears to be in her mid 30s and has two tattoos on her shoulder: one with the word "Blunt" and the other a ganja leaf.

Anyone with information on the identity of the woman could call Region II Homicide Bureau at 640-7815.