Pundit: Funeral media ban insults Sat’s legacy

Satyanand Maharaj -

A PUNDIT has said the decision to ban the media from from covering the funeral of the late secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha, Sabha Satnaryan Maharaj, “is an insult to Sat’s legacy.”

Satyanand Maharaj, head of the Satya Anand Ashram, Aranguez, said it is ironic because Sat was himself a media man.

“Sat was managing director of Radio/TVJaagriti, publisher of the Bomb newspaper, and a columnist who always stood up and fought for not only freedom of speech and the press. Indeed most of Sat's SDMS stewardship involved courting the media not only to cover the many SDMS events but also his national pronouncements,” the pundit said in a statement.

The decision to ban the media, he said, "is indicative that there is no appreciation for the fact that Sat was a national personality and not merely a Hindu bossman. The media's interest in the funeral proceedings is not only reflective of this but also a testimony to the success of Sat's struggle to have Hindu Trinidad accepted as an integral and essential part of the fabric of TT.

“I shudder to think that the media ban was done to merely funnel a ready made audience to Radio/TV Jaagriti.”

Vijay Maharaj has succeeded his father, and Maharaj observed, “It is disturbing that one of the first acts of the new regime in the Maha Sabha is this regressive position of banning the entire media from the funeral."

The ban arose from one reporter's attempt to get a story at Sat Maharaj's wake, which upset his family. To ban all media from the funeral as a result was a disproportionate reaction, Maharaj said.

“I recall that Sat had specifically not invited the then Prime Minister to Puja 2000, but when Patrick Manning did show at the Debe event Sat rolled out the red carpet for the uninvited guest. This example of Sat's appreciation of the situation appears to be lost on the inexperienced hands at the wheel of the SDMS.

“While no one has ever accused Sat of being cultured or classy he appears to be shoulders above his successor.”

Maharaj died on Saturday and is to be cremated on Tuesday.

The SDMS issued a release on Sunday night effectively banning the media from covering the funeral because of an incident at the family’s home in which an unidentified reporter reportedly disrespected the family's wishes by going to the wake to do interviews.

There have been calls for the SDMS to rethink this position because of what Maharaj represented in the fields of religion, culture and education.