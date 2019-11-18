Paul, Alexander in TT’s provisional squad for Caribbean Champs

Trinidad and Tobago’s Olympic boxer Nigel Paul, right, in action against Nigeria’s Efe Ajagba at the 2016 Rio Games.

OLYMPIAN NIGEL Paul and 2019 Pan American Games bronze medallist, Michael Alexander, spearhead the charge for TT’s elite squad at the Caribbean Boxing Championships which gets underway on December 4.

The pair leads a team of over 30 boxers (male and female) who have been shortlisted to vie for top honours in multiple competitive categories when action gets underway at the Woodbrook Youth Facility.

Altogether, TT will be represented by 30 males and five females in the Elite, Elite Reserves, Elite Novice, Youth Men, Youth Novice Men, Elite Women, Novice Women, Youth Women and Novice Youth Women divisions.

Paul will compete in the 91-plus kilogramme category and is expected to face stiff opposition from Pan American bronze medallist, Ricardo Brown (Jamaica). Alexander (64kg) is also scheduled for a challenging bout as he squares off against South American Games bronze receiver, Colin Lewis (Guyana). Meanwhile, seasoned athlete, Aaron Prince (75kg) will have to overcome Desmond Amsterdam from Guyana.

Also representing TT in the Elite Men are TT Defence Force’s Andrew Fermin (81kg), Joshua Sylvester (69kg), Donnel Phillip (60kg), Anthony Joseph (56kg), Kevlon Denoon (52kg), Tyrique Hosein (49kg) and Cam Awesome (tentative).

In the female equivalent, Tianna Guy (57kg) is carded to face strong opposition from her yet-to-be-named Puerto Rican opponent. TT’s Jewel Lambert is also expected to do battle against Katherine Sterling. Both fighters are based in the US.

According to coach Reynold Cox, this event will feature some of the region’s top talents and serves as a good competitive gauge for our local athletes. However, he believes the national squad is prepared to face any challenge come December 4.

“We are going to present a very strong team at this Championship as we expect good competition from the likes of Guyana, Jamaica and Barbados. Jamaica and St Lucia will be very strong in the 69kg category. Also, Guyana’s Kevin Alicock is the man to watch in the 56kg. But, we will be well prepared because we have been keeping busy since the Pan American Games and the World Championships Invitational. We know our opponents,” he stated.

Joining Cox as team coaches are Rawlson Dopwell, Anthony Waterman, Jason Aqui and Ralph Peterkin.

TT’s Shortlisted Team for the Caribbean Boxing Championships:

Elite Men – Nigel Paul (91+kg); Cam Awesome (91kg); Andrew Fermin (81kg); Aaron Prince (75kg); Joshua Sylvester (69kg), Michael Alexander (64kg); Donnel Phillip (60kg); Anthony Joseph (56kg); Kevlon Denoon (52kg); Tyrique Hosein (49kg)

Elite Reserves – Joseph Beckles (91kg); Renaldo Diaz (75kg); Tyrone Thomas (69kg); Mike Innis (56kg)

Elite Novices – Hakeem DeFreitas; Mercel Sammy; Curtis Bascombe; Trevor Bharrat, Stephen Cox; Ike Ifetayo; Nathan Dibesette

Youth Men – Jeremiah Thomas (81kg); Blessing Waldropt (60kg); Nyrell Hosein (56kg); Abdul Taylor (52kg); Ortega Jukhu (49kg)

Youth Novice Men – Jordel Williams (75kg); Jaden Cummings (64kg); Justin Maharaj (64kg); Andell Richardson (60kg)

Elite Women – Tianna Guy (57kg); Jewel Lambert (51kg)

Novice Women – Stephine Lazar (57kg)

Novice Youth Women – Sharka Elias (60kg)