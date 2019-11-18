Ottley five-for gives Red Force two-run win

TT Red Force batsman Jason Mohammed plays a shot during the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Tournament against Windward Islands Volcanoes at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Sunday. Volcanoes wicket-keeper Emmanuel Stewart looks on. PHOTO BY VASHTI SINGH - Vashti Singh

JELANI BECKLES

LEFT-ARM spinner Yannick Ottley was the hero for TT Red Force in the Colonial Medical Insurance Super50 Tournament at Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Tarouba, on Sunday night.

Ottley snatched 5/36 in 5.3 overs as Windward Islands Volcanoes were dismissed for 177 in 28.3 overs chasing 180 in a shortened 29-over contest because of rain.

The Volcanoes got off to a disastrous start as they were reduced to 2/2. The prolific Devon Smith was caught at deep mid-wicket for two and Desron Maloney was caught by wicket-keeper Steven Katwaroo for duck. Some attacking stroke play by Kavem Hodge and Bhaskar Yadram placed the Volcanoes in a fairly comfortable position on 44/2 after six overs. Yadram’s aggression led to his demise, as he mistimed a delivery from Odean Smith and was caught for 24.

Disciplined bowling by Smith and Imran Khan followed as Volcanoes progressed to 60/3 after ten overs with Hodge and Emmanuel Stewart at the crease. Smith could not maintain that discipline for long, as he conceded 19 runs in the 11th over as Volcanoes regained control of the contest.

Volcanoes were in a comfortable position getting past 100 with seven wickets still in hand. Spinner Jon Russ Jagessar broke the partnership when he bowled Stewart for 31 to leave Volcanoes 102/4 in the 17th over.

The match was hanging on a knife’s edge as the Volcanoes got to 132/4 in the 24th over. Like Yadram did earlier in the match, fast bowler Anderson Phillip took two wickets in two balls to swing the match in the Red Force favour. Top scorer Hodge was leg before for 46 off 55 balls, before Keron Cottoy (duck) was caught by Khan.

Ottley seemed to feel left out as he also took wickets in consecutive deliveries to leave Red Force in complete control. Alick Athanaze (21) and Shane Shillingford (one) were both dismissed as Volcanoes slumped to 134/8 in the 25th over.

Ray Jordan and Ryan John did not give up, as the pair put on 17 runs for the ninth wicket before Jordan was bowled for two by Ottley. The score was now 151/9 in the 27th over.

John played valiantly taking the match to the final over. However, Ottley had the last laugh as Larry Edward was given leg before for two as Volcanoes were all out for 177 in 28.3 overs. Ottley ended with five wickets, Phillip took 2/30 and Jagessar grabbed 2/39. John was left stranded on 38 not out off 15 balls with three fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Volcanoes medium pacer Yadram was the first player on the day to grab two wickets in two balls.

After 23 overs the Red Force were poised to get close to 200 or even above as they were 146/3 with Darren Bravo and Jason Mohammed at the wicket.

Yadram then took two wickets in consecutive deliveries as Red Force were reduced to 146/5 after 24 overs. Mohammed, who was dropped on 12, was caught by wicket-keeper Emmanuel Stewart for a top score of 60 off 53 balls (six fours, three sixes), before Smith was bowled for a first ball duck. It was an eventful over as Ottley had to retire hurt with what appeared to be a hand injury.

Red Force captain Khan was next to go when he was caught at cover for duck to give fast bowler Jordan the wicket. Yadram could not stay away from the action as Katwaroo pulled a ball to mid-wicket and was caught for two as Red Force slumped to 157/7 after 26 overs.

Wickets continued to tumble as Phillip was run out for one and Bravo was bowled by Yadram for 58. Bravo’s knock came off 60 deliveries and included five fours and one six.

Ottley returned, and with some help from Jagessar, managed to get Red Force to 179 in 28.3 overs as both batsmen struck a four in the last over. Yadram took 4/22 in six overs.

Before the flurry of wickets, Bravo and Mohammed put on 95 runs for the fourth wicket after Red Force were reduced to 51/3 in the 11th over.

Mohammed, who scored a century against USA in the last match, played confidently chipping down the wicket to the spinners. Bravo and Mohammed got their half centuries in back-to-back overs before the collapse took place.

SUMMARISED SCORES

TT Red Force 179 (28.3 overs) (Jason Mohammed 60, Darren Bravo 58; Bhaskar Yadram 4/22, Ray Jordan 2/53) vs Windward Islands Volcanoes 177 (28.3 overs) (Kavem Hodge 46, Ryan John 38 not out; Yannick Ottley 5/36, Anderson Phillip 2/30, Jon Russ Jagessar 2/39) TT Red Force won by two runs