No Babylon by school bus

Wayne Bhagan - Mark Lyndersay

AS TOLD TO BC PIRES

My name is Wayne Bhagan and I drive a private school bus.

I grew up in Barataria but I’m living in Petit Valley 50 years now.

So I think I could say I’m “from” Valley.

This year it’s 41 years I’m married to Anne-Marie Bhagan, but we don’t have children.

I’m content because everything is the Boss’ hands.

Of course I’m a believer! Of course! No question!

I’m Catholic. But as a child (aged) five, very young, I had a vision of I being in and coming down from Heaven. The I-Am spoke to me, put hands on my shoulders and so on.

And then it was like I was brought from there to Earth and put with the Aming family to bring me up. So I can see how people are being taught and so on.

I see myself as a child of God.

There seems to be a complication with me being born of parents. Because, with the vision, it seems I was born in Heaven, of the Virgin, and brought to Barataria, and placed with the family that I know brought me up. Troy Aming and the Kim Aming-Sabeeny, the beauty queen show lady.

I have ID card and birth paper and so on, so I guess only a DNA could prove whether I was born of the Aming family or brought to them as a child. But my birth paper says I was born into the Aming family, to Kim Sabeeny and David Bhagan. They are my earthly parents.

Kim died since 1998.

I went to Rosary (Boys’ RC Primary) and Wong’s High School.

Left school at form four. Drop out, in other words.

I regret that now, but so be it.

In school, I was a fast bowler and one-(wicket)down batsman in cricket and a goalkeeper.

I love sports but I don’t play them any more, just follow them.

I’m part of the system so I support West Indies, win, lose or draw, even if is more like lose, lose or draw.

By me driving them to school and seeing the kind of expenses parents have to meet, I realise it’s expensive to bring up a child. The school fees today is exorbitant.

When I was going to Wong’s it was, like, $30 -a month, or a term, or something.

My bus isn’t provided by the schools, I work for myself.

I make an early trip that I pick up 12 children from home and carry them to school and then I drive back down the main road and park up at some distance from the school. (To wait) for another 12 children, the parents who don’t have the time to make it right up to school and come back through the traffic.

And then I’ll do the same thing, backwards, in the evening.

The best part of the job is the children.

I really don’t need children of my own! God has supplied me with lots!

The bad part is, sometimes, you have trouble with parents paying.

I’ve been in it so long, I no longer think about the traffic and so on, I just go along with the flow.

You going down the road and a man in another vehicle blasting music and you hear the F-word.

I mean to say, what you teaching the children?

You go call that your culture?

BC Pires tell me I look like I could be in a rock band. but right now, I basically listen to just Christian music. Because it’s edifying.

I would go on (light pop music radio station)

97.1.

The children will ask me to go on the wine & jam (stations), but I tell them that is not edifying. I tell them, “When you in my bus, you listen to my music. You can ask your mummy and daddy to play calypso when you with them.”

So the children will sing along with How Great is God, and that gives you a joy, to know a child accept that.

My physical appearance is more Bible than rock ‘n’ roll.

Since my (spiritual) awakening in 1990, I have not made or answered a telephone call.

Because it was revealed to me that technology belongs to “them.”

TV is still okay, though.

But if I’m watching a show and there is obscene language, I change the channel!

I lived a normal life between my childhood vision and 1990, because they told me the family would hide me and bring me up. Because my mother is the superstar and she has enemies. Which, if they find me too early, would use me to blackmail her.

They wanted me to grow up natural, then.

Before 1990, I drank rum, went party, did all that, and enjoyed it to a point – I had questions.

I stopped all that when I got the calling.

I remember liming on the block. A day, a guy come and say, “Boy, I make three rounds last night!”

And I say to myself, “Wait! Like I don’t understand what is sin – because what he is talking about there is fornication – and he’s boasting about it!”

I only read the Bible and newspapers.

I've given up all meat. I’m strictly vegetarian.

Nowadays, I would watch a little TV. Westerns.

I haven’t been to the movies in over 40 years. The last movie I saw was probably a kung fu at Ritz cinema in Diego.

With me, it’s not a case of belief.

It’s knowledge.

(If you don’t know God), you would want to believe in something like evolution, that you just happen!

But if you really look at yourself and the Creation that is around you to support you. How could that just happen? It must have a designer! Must!

You really have to deny a lot of things to come to the conclusion that it have no God.

Trinis are party people. They can have their fun but they should know there is a seriousness to life.

Trinidad and Tobago, for me, is (a country) that SHOULD have been an example to the world. The diversity of the people, the different cultures all mixing as one, all children of God, lifting up (the message) that there could be unity.

But at this point in time, because of other people’s quest for power, the people of TT are divided.

