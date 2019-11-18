Media welcome at Sat’s funeral again

Satnarayan Maharaj -

THE Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) has decided to reverse its decision to bar the media from covering the funeral of SDMS secretary general, Satnarayan Maharaj.

It is scheduled for Tuesday morning at Lakshmi Girls Hindu College, St Augustine.

The organisation issued a statement on Monday changing its position from the previous day , when it told the media they would not be allowed into the school for the funeral.

This was because of what it perceived as "unjustified and breach of protocol." The breach, the SDMS said, was that a reporter went against the wishes of the family and executive of the SDMS by doing interviews at the wake on Sunday, during prayer readings.

The media release, signed by Maharaj's son and SDMS acting secretary, Vijay Maharaj, read, "Much has been said about this issue. We have listened to the divergent voices...

"Having consulted leading pundits and reflected on the matter, we have reconsidered our position. We acknowledge the outpouring of love and support from the national community for the man fondly known as 'Sat.'

"People from all walks and stations of life of various religious and ethnic backgrounds have supported us and expressed their appreciation for his life and work. Now is not the time to spurn such genuine love and affection."

The release concluded with the SDMS acknowledging its "duty and responsibility to ensure that the nation is given a proper opportunity to bid farewell to this national icon and titan of a man."