Media barred from Sat funeral

Sat Maharaj -

THE Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) has barred the media from tomorrow's funeral for its leader Satnaryan Maharaj, who died on Saturday.

In the media release, issued on Sunday night, the body's executive thanked the public for its outpouring of support and condolences to Maharaj's family and loves.

It suggested, however, that a particular media house's repeated requests for interviews, during rituals and prayers, and "their lack of respect for the family's wishes," were the reasons the SDMS barred the media.

"...Having regard to our express request made to this media house and their lack of respect to the family's wishes, we (the family of Sri Satnarayan Maharaj and the executive) have decided that absolutely no media houses will be allowed on the Lakshmi Girls Hindu College compound on the day of the funeral (19/11/19) or the home of the Sri Satnarayan Maharaj / his family at any time."

A reporter, the release read, contacted Sri Dinesh last evening to ask if she could attend the wake to conduct interviews.

"Sri Dinesh advised that the wake was centred around the reading from sacred Hindu scriptures and those in attendance were joining in prayer so as to draw the spiritual inspiration at a time when it was needed most.

"As Hindus, we are duty bound to maintain certain rituals and prayers at the time of death to assist ourselves as well as the soul of the departed."

The release noted that the reporter said she understood and respected their wishes, only to arrive at the wake shortly after to conduct interviews, against the wishes of the SDMS.

The media release did not identify the media house nor reporter but highlighted the word express five times in the release.