Lakshmi Girls dominate CAPE

Sharvaani Rampersad-Maharaj -

LAKSHMI Girls' Hindu School dominated this year's Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) results, winning one of the two President's Medals and taking the majority of the 400 scholarships awarded.

Education Minister Anthony Garcia announced the results at a news conference at the ministry in Port of Spain on Monday.

Celine Roodal won the President's Medal as the top performing student in environmental studies, information and communication technology, mathematics and natural science.

The St Augustine school also received 40 out of the 400 scholarships, 15 open and 45 additional. Naparima Girls High School student Sharvaani Rampersad-Maharaj won the second President's Medal as the top performing student in business studies, creative and performing studies, general studies, language studies, humanities and technical studies.

Garcia said this was either the fourth or fifth year in a row that a Lakshmi Girls' student had won the President's Medal. He also noted the large number of students from the school who received scholarships.

"We congratulate the students. They continue to work very hard," Garcia said.

Garcia also said the overall performance of denominational schools was good and there was an improvement this year in the number of students from government secondary schools who received scholarships.

This year, 285 girls and 115 boys were given scholarships.

Garcia said the ministry did its best to ensure CAPE results were received on time. He said there would be follow-up discussions with the Caribbean Examinations Council about the timely receipt of CAPE results.