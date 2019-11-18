Heritage Library accessible

NATIONAL Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) chairman Neil Parsanlal said people who wish to use the Heritage Library at the National Library in Port of Spain can still do so. The Heritage Library is on the second floor.

Parsanlal said there is an air-quality issue at the library, but this it is being attended to by the London Street Management Company, which has responsibility for such matters.

Parsanlal did not say long this had problem existed or when it will be resolved.

But he said this does not mean that information in the Heritage Library is inaccessible to the public.

Parsanlal explained that specific desks have been established on the first floor of the National Library for people to access materials and other information from the Heritage Library.

"There is no issue regarding access to the library," he reiterated.