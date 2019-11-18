Harness technology, grow your business Forward Forty founder on WED:

Judette Coward -

At the fifth annual celebrations of Women’s Entrepreneurship Day (WED), on Thursday at the Courtyard by Marriott, 50 businesswomen were encouraged to embrace technology as the new way do business.

WED is celebrated in 44 countries and there are 300 ambassadors worldwide. The day was established to celebrate, empower, educate and support women who already have a business or are planning to become entrepreneurs.

Feature speaker Judette Coward, founder of Forward Forty, a lifestyle blog, explained that making her business a fully online company was the best decision she had made.

She said staying ahead of the game was important for the survival of her business and with the evolving technological world, going digital was the way to go. She said creating the right content, having a stronger presence online, being consistent and engaging followers are some of the steps to building a brand on social media.

Georgina Terry-Cowan, WED’s TT ambassador and managing director of BPD Associated, told Newsday more women in TT must ignore the fear of going into business.

She said in 2018 and 2019 the event focused on technology in business, with the aim of helping businesswomen stay relevant through digital marketing and e-commerce.

This year, she said, “We need to at least know how to embrace technology and use it. We want to make sure we are helping these women become established and to embrace technology and start leveraging it to grow their business to reach global markets.”

She said most businesswomen in TT started their business on a very small scale and years later remain on that level. She hopes the event can make women come out of their comfort zone and begin to make an impact on the business sector.

The event also focused on how women can use data collection to grow and understand their business, and the effects of cybercrime.

“We chose that topic because many times they think it’s (cybercrime) not something that would affect them. because they have a small business.

"But it’s the small businesses these hackers target, because they are the ones that have got less security in their businesses.”

She said women have to power to help women and need to start changing their spending trends.

“Women control 80 per cent of consumer power. Whether we earn it or don’t, most women are the ones that manage the finances for the home. They have the power to direct their spending to benefit businesses owned by women.”

BPD Associated established an online women-owned businesses directory where women can register their businesses for free. She encouraged women to use the directory to start supporting other women.