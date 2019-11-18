Gadsby-Dolly: Children not pawns

Dr Nyan Gadsby Dolly, minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts.

Co-parenting mediation is a necessity to ensure a disciplined and functioning family in an evolving society with changing norms.

This was the sentiment expressed by Minister of Community Development, Culture and the Arts Nyan Gadsby-Dolly at the graduation ceremony of a community mediation parenting programme on Friday. It was held at Queen’s Hall in Port of Spain.

She said parenting is different in many ways for men and women, and the pressures of society can be challenging.

The journey of parenting, Gadsby-Dolly said, is not scripted and should include co-operation.

“In too many situations of divorce and separations, children are used as pawns. Co-parenting should be working with former partners for the development and happiness of the child.”

This is the pilot programme of a co-parenting project . It targeted parents from Port of Spain and Cunupia.

Executive director at the Mediation Service Division Beverly Harry-Emmanuel said parents were taken from the division’s database, who were then screened for participation.

The programme which began in June, ran over 16 weeks and 24 people graduated. Its topics included communication styles, effects of conflict on children, understanding visitation, restoring control in parenting and developing a co-parenting plan, among others.

Emmanuel said programmes like this are necessary not only for separated or divorced parents, but rather benefits every parent.

“Sometimes parents are cohabiting but are living separate lives. Very often there are different style of parenting. Communication issues and individual daily stresses are factors that contribute to a disconnect in families.”

She added that modifications will be made to the programme and it will be delivered again to the public next year.