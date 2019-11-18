First Petrotrin, now Yara

THE EDITOR: Almost one year ago, we in the South witnessed the closing of one of our main employers, Petrotrin. Initially, we were told around 3,500 people would be impacted only to learn this did not include contractors, casual workers and vendors whose businesses was solely based on Petrotrin.

We now realize that figure is way more and the entire South economy has taken a horrible blow. Disposable income in South households have now dropped significantly almost to none as there is no alternative for an employee who has specifically worked and skilled at working in a refinery more than 20 years!

What other refinery hiring? Then last week we took another blow on hearing that YARA is closing in a few weeks. Another major South employer! Where are the people in South to go for labour? This is a skilled labour force pertaining to oil and gas. At least Yara had the decency to close December 31, unlike Petrotrin who closed their doors less than one month before Christmas.

What is the plan to absorb this workforce into an economy which is trending downwards unlike the rest of the Caribbean? Are we to close our eyes to this calamity lurking before us and say nothing? Are these two closures a sign of the worst yet to come?

As the cost of living continues to skyrocket and wages remain stagnant for the working class, how do these unemployed provide for their families? Oh I forgot Carnival coming up and we can take our flags and jump and wave and continue to ignore the deliberate incompetency plaguing this country!

MICHELLE DYMALLY DAVIS

Cedros