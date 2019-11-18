Digicel employee shot dead

File photo.

A man said to be a Digicel employee was shot dead this morning while on his way to work.

His name is Dillon Fraser.

Sources indicate that he was hit by a stray bullet while driving to work along Coconut Drive, Morvant, but a friend said to have been in the car with him claimed on social media that a gunman approached the car and shot at them, hitting Fraser several times.

Fraser died on the scene.

He was said to have worked with Digicel for two years as part of the social media team in the customer care department

More on this as it becomes available.