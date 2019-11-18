CoP: No ‘ball by ball’ on Wylie investigation

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. - ROGER JACOB

AFTER announcing that senior police officers were planning to arrange an interview with Cambridge Analytica whistleblower Christopher Wylie in Europe this past weekend, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith has said there will be no "ball by ball" summary on the investigation.

Griffith last week told Newsday he had no intention of allowing the police investigation into Cambridge Analytica to drag on, and has appointed senior police officers to go to Europe to question Wylie, a former data analyst. He reported he directed DCP Jayson Forde and two others to lead the investigation and to verify if a criminal investigation should be launched.

"The main thing right now is to meet with the person who made the claims, so we intend to meet with Mr (Christopher) Wylie. So I am prepared to have them depart this weekend (last weekend) to Europe. I am not not going to have this thing drag on and turn into an E-mailgate part two."

Newsday contacted police head of communications Nadine Hackett on Monday and asked if Wylie had been contacted, if he agreed to an interview, if the interview was held this past weekend or if it was to be held at another date.

She responded: "The matter is an ongoing investigation. The CoP has given an initial statement as relates to police involvement in investigations. The CoP has also given the intention of preliminary action to be taken. He has no intention of giving a ball by ball summary, as to who was contacted, when they were contacted and what was said. Please be guided accordingly."

During a press conference at the National Security Ministry, Abercromby Street last week National Security Minister Stuart Young read excerpts from Wylie's book Mindf-ck: Cambridge Analytica and the Plot to Break America, alleging that the company was given access to information on the internet browser histories of private citizens in TT. Wylie, who was a whistleblower in the Cambridge Analytica data-mining scandal, alleged that the People's Partnership-led government was involved in widespread breaches of privacy and data mining.