Chadee makes highest purchase at Yearling Sale

TOP STUD: A Chestnut Colt, from the NSA Stables, is sold to Harold Chadee for $40,000 yesterday at the Yearling Sale, at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima, PHOTO BY ROGER JACOB. - ROGER JACOB

JASON CLIFTON

A NUMBER of horse racing fans along with owners and trainers were present for the 2019 Yearling Sale at the Santa Rosa Park, Arima yesterday.

The Sale, which was set to begin at approximately 10 am didn’t commence until 20 minutes after. Twenty eight of the estimated 46 lots, which were available for sale, were withdrawn.

It started with lot 3 entering the ring with an opening bid of $10,000. After about five minutes of bidding it was eventually thrown out. Lot 6, a bay colt from the farm of Hugh Lee King, then emerged and was grabbed for $15,000.

This was quickly followed by lot 11 coming from the Paradise Farms Limited which was caught for $16,000. Lot 14 which came from the farm of Pierpont Scott was sold for $10,000.

A lovely looking Chestnut Filly then stepped into the ring all looking ready to hit the track, and was brought by trainer Harlod Chadee for $21,000. Then lots 18 and 20 came into the ring with lot 20 being a buy back. With extremly ominus clouds over head now lot 25 was quickly ushered into the ring; a Chestnut Colt from the NSA Stables, and was taken for $40,000 by Harlod Chadee making it the sales topper. Lot 33, a Bay Colt from Paradise Farms Limited, was brought by Douglas Bennett for $32,000.

The nine Yearlings which were sold for the 2019 Yearling Sale came to a total of $195,000.