Campaign against street harassment

THE United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (UN ECLAC), the UK and Canada will launch a campaign to tackle street harassment in TT. From November 25, digital billboards will be revealed and will display the message, "Let women and girls walk the street in peace. Comments on their bodies can make them feel unsafe. It's all about respect! #StopStreetHarassment #LetsTalkTT."

The announcement was made by Sapphire Alexander on Friday at the British High Commission (BHC) and European Union (EU) Delegation to TT's fourth edition of #LetsTalkTT. The event was geared towards raising awareness on issues of gender inequality and gender-based violence (GBV).

In July 2018 Alexander acted as the British High Commissioner for the day and spoke on behalf of the BHC at the event.

On the importance of the campaign Alexander said, "Street Harassment is a commonplace experience for women and girls in Trinidad and Tobago with both women and girls reporting that this is a daily occurrence."

Street harassment includes any form of unwelcomed verbal and physical sexual advances. These may include comments on the physical appearance of women and “sooting.”

Warning that street harassment can lead to other forms of GBV, Alexander said, "While street harassment sits at the lower end of the gender-based violence spectrum, it carries many of the same traits as other forms of GBV. Street harassment hinders a woman's sense of safety, mobility, autonomy, economic opportunities and freedom of expression."

She lamented that the tolerance of street harassment can fuel harmful attitudes towards women.

"When girls or women no longer feel safe in their schools, communities, at home or their social and work spaces, this prevents them from reaching their true potential", she said.

Commending the initiative Alexander said, "This campaign aims to spark not just a conversation, but a movement that encourages us to consider the power of words and how we use them, and the impact that these words can have on others. There is a need for re-education and information that encourages behaviour change."