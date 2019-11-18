Callender: No passion in delivering health care

PNM Tobago Council chairman Stanford Callender -

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

Chairman of the Tobago Council of the People’s National Movement (PNM) Stanford Callender believes the main problems in the health sector stem from lack of passion and poor service by the "middle managers".

He was responding to questions from reporters at a media conference on Thursday at the party’s headquarters in Scarborough amidst serious issues being raised about the standard of the health sector.

On November 4, nurses at the Scarborough Health Centre refused to report for work unless several OSH violations were addressed. Staff also complained of feeling ill under the strain of working in unsafe conditions.

THA Health Secretary Dr Agatha Carrington acknowledged over 15 issues affecting the health centre and immediately addressed some of them.

In July, members of the public complained that several pieces of equipment – including the X-ray machine – at the Scarborough General Hospital were not working.

A week ago, a petition began circulating on Facebook calling for Carrington's removal. As of Friday, the petition was signed by close to 3,000 people.

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles responded to the concerns raised after his recent trip to the World Travel Market, and subsequently announced the appointment of a taskforce to examine the issue.

Callender, a former member of the TRHA board, said he had previously outlined that one reason for his resignation was the level of stress involved in managing the health system.

“I indicated then that, given a certain health situation I had, I needed to manage my stress level, because you see, you have to be in it to know it.

“I indicated then that our health system is in a mess at all levels, and therefore anyone like Dr Carrington, who is serious in making changes in the way in which we operate, will suffer some pushbacks,” he said.

Callender said he took note of the number of signatories to the petition.

“You know if (PNM PRO) Kwesi (Des Vignes) and I organise a petition, I could sign my name 100 times using other people’s name.

"But I take note of the number that has been reflected."

He said the managers of the health system should be held accountable.

“I am not saying any single individual is at fault, but my bigger concern...is that we pay people to provide a level of service to our citizens, and somewhere along the line we have terrible middle managers in this country and on this island, and it is time for people to be held accountable."

He said people used to work as doctors and nurses because of their love for the profession, "But today people rush to the task just for the money. We have lost the passion of taking care of our own.”

With that, he made a plea.

“This is our island, this is our space, and we as Tobagonians must do all within our power to do our best, perform the duties that we are paid to perform, do a good day’s work for your good day’s pay. And I think if we become concerned citizens looking out for one another, most of our problems – not only in the health sector, but most of our problems on this island and in this nation would be solved.”