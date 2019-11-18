Bystander shot in botched robbery

A 37-year-old man from Erica Street, Laventille is under police guard at hospital after he went there seeking medical treatment for injuries sustained during a robbery attempt.

According to police reports, around 9 am on Saturday the man went to Casuy Dee Ltd on Frederick Street and asked for an energy drink. When the attendant went for the drink he jumped through an opening and tried to snatch cash and other valuables.

During the struggle the owner pulled out his licensed firearm and fired twice at the bandit hitting him once in the right shoulder. A woman working nearby who came in to purchase something was shot in the chest with the bullet exiting her face.

The woman ran to her workplace and was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital. Police said she is in a stable condition.

The suspect ran off and eventually went to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex seeking medical attention. As mandated, doctors called police who came and arrested the suspect. He is in a stable condition as well.