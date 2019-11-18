16 appointed to Tobago boards

SIXTEEN people have been presented with instruments of appointment to the boards of the Tobago Hospitality and Tourism Institute (THTI) and Tobago Information Technology Ltd (TITL).

The boards were commissioned on Friday by THA Chief Secretary and Secretary of Education, Innovation and Energy Kelvin Charles. They will be headed by Dr Alison Williams and Gerald McFarlane respectively.

The TITL board will comprise Ronald Celestine, Melanie Roberts-Radgman, Frances Simmons, Ricardo Warner and Robert Bobb.

THTI board members are Carlos Waldron (vice chairman), Dr Levis Guy-Obiakor, Kristel Washington-Thom, Agnes Murray, Alvin Pascall, Dr Winford James, Dr Glenroy Frank and Shirley Cooke.

Danelle DeCoteau will serve as secretary to both boards.

Addressing the THTI board, Charles described the initiative as an “exciting time for all of Tobago,” as for years, people have been alluding to the need for a University of Tobago.

“You are undoubtedly aware that to construct a university or to establish a university is a very costly exercise," he said. "Therefore what we decided to do is to use the indigenous institution that is THTI as the axis around which the development of the university of Tobago can take place.

“The thinking is that we will begin with an integration among THTI, the Kendall Farm School and the Buccoo Reef Trust.

"We are willing, we are energised and I know that the board that we have, especially with the coming on board of Dr James and Rev Frank –we would be able to make it as long as we have the backing,” Williams said.