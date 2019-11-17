Unbeaten Sports Kings,QPCC qualify for semis Day II WASA Invitational Table Tennis Tournament 2019

Sports Kings Hector Berrios, of Puerto Rico, hits a forehand shot against Young Veteran’s Wayne Oudit,yesterday, on day two of the 2019 Wasa Invitational Table Tennis Tournament,at the National Racquet Centre,Tacarigua. - Sherdon Pierre

SHERDON PIERRE

SPORTS Kings and QPCC 1 have both qualified for today’s semi-final after going unbeaten when four rounds of matches were completed last night, in Division One, of the WASA Invitational Tournament 2019, at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Kings’ Puerto Rican star-player, Hector Berrios blew away Young Veterans’ Wayne Oudit 3-0 (11:4, 11:8, 11:5). Arun Roopnarine bettered Riad Abasali 3-0 (11:2, 11:6, 11:5). Berrios/ Roopnarine won the doubles against Oudit/ Abasali 3-1 (11:5, 9:11, 11:5, 11:3). They also defeated Solo Crusaders 1 consisting of US- based Dayanand Maharaj and N’Kosi Rouse 3-0.

Queen’s Park I won comprehensively against Solo Crusaders (3-0) and edged out Carenage Blasters (3-2). Shemar Britton defeated Jesse Dookie 3-1 (9:11, 11:5, 11:7, 11:9). Aaron Wilson pulled a game back against Joel Alleyne (7:11, 11:7, 11:6, 9:11, 11:9). However, the Guyanese pair of Britton/Alleyne won the doubles easily against Wilson/O’Young 3-0 (11:8, 11:8, 11:7). Wilson once again levelled the scores at 2-2 after a comeback victory against Britton (4:11, 9:11, 11:5,.11:8, 13:11). Now, it was QPCC’s chance to comeback as Alleyne clipped Dookie 3-2 (5:11, 9:11, 11:8, 11:2, 11:3).

In Division Two, D’Abadie Youths are unbeaten after winning all six matches (3-0) . Also, unbeaten are Servivors, who only dropped one game in their quota of matches.

In third Division, QPCC III comprising of Veteran Merle Baggoo and national cadet players Imani Edwards-Taylor and Chloe Fraser are unbeaten after five matches. Carenage Blasters are second with three wins and one loss followed by WASA 3.

All divisions have two rounds of matches remaining at 9am and 11am today before the semi-finals at 2 pm and finals two hours later.