The legacy of Sat Maharaj Obituary

In this October 2018 file photo, scholarship winner Priya Jagroo receives a prize and trophy Maha Sabha secretary general Sat Maharaj and Sonia Mahase-Persad, principal of Lakshmi Girls' Hindu College, St Augustine where Jagroo was a student. -

Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Satnarayan “Sat” Maharaj was an activist for the Hindu community of TT. Though a controversial figure in the country, he dedicated most of his life advocating for the rights of the East Indian community.

He died on November 16, 2019 at Medical Associates Hospital, St Joseph. On November 7, Maharaj suffered a stroke and was rushed to the hospital. He was 88.

In 2014, Dr Kumar Mahabir published Maharaj’s authorised biography by the SDMS called Sat Maharaj: Hindu Civil Rights Leader of Trinidad & Tobago. Through this work, Sunday Newsday obtained the contents of Maharaj’s obituary.

Early life

Maharaj was born on April 12, 1931 to Sirjudaye and Sieupersad Maharaj in Chandangore Village, Chaguanas. He was the first of three children to Sirjudaye and Sieupersad. His sister Chandroutie and brother Donarine soon followed, but his brother died as a toddler when he fell in a well of water and drowned.

Sirjudaye and Sieupersad were separated when Maharaj was six. After his brother’s death Maharaj was sent to live with his grandmother, Deolatia and his extended family in Caroni. His grandfather Rampartap Maharaj died at 32, leaving Deolatia as the matriarch of the family.

In his grandmother’s home, he cultivated a love for the soil as his family had a vibrant vegetable garden and sold extra produce to their neighbours. Maharaj would help in the garden tending to the rice. He was particularly proud of his skills with a grass knife.

As a child he enjoyed cutting rice, playing cricket, fishing and fighting – a trait he never let go of as he dedicated his life to fighting for issues, he deemed to be injustices against the East Indian and specifically Hindu community.

In 1944 he moved to San Juan with his father and his step-family. Maharaj wasn’t particularly pleased as he disliked his step-mother and half-siblings. He attended the Canadian Mission School on San Juan Hill where he expressed feelings of isolation and being an outcast, away from his home in Caroni. The book described Maharaj’s embarrassment when he had to go to school in shoes and a book bag when at the time, he recollected everyone going to school barefooted.

Missing his grandmother’s home extremely, he returned to Caroni and eventually became a pupil-teacher at the Caroni CM School earning £14 a month which he handed over his to Deolatia who then gave him a £5 allowance for shoes and clothing. She then divided his money into savings and put the rest back into the home.

While he worked as a pupil-teacher at Caroni CM School, he was the secretary of the Youth Arm of the Caroni East Indian Association (CEIA) established by village elders such as Bhadase Sagan Maraj who founded the group in the early 1940s to look after the interest of Indian community in the area, be they Hindu, Muslim or Presbyterian.

There he learned debating, public speaking and how to conduct meetings. Maharaj was also secretary of the Caroni Hindu Youth Organisation, a group formed around the time of India’s Independence in 1947. It was formed when there were conflicts between Muslims and Hindus.

As a teenager he enjoyed going to Palladium Cinema in Tunapuna and liming in the river with his friends. His time as a pupil-teacher helped him grow and become focussed.

Fight for Hindu education

Maharaj’s faith was tested as the school board kept asking him if he would convert to Christianity, but he adamantly refused. He was threatened with being transferred to another school, and because he did not convert, he was sent to Biche CM School. A car to Biche from Caroni cost £15 pounds at the time. So he had to stay with the headmaster of the school, renting a room for £5.

The headmaster asked him to snitch on his fellow teachers. Maharaj refused and got written-up by the headmaster for insubordination. This led him to transfer to the school in Plum Road, Manzanilla, still far from home, but at least near the water. Maharaj loved swimming in the Caroni River. When he moved to Manzanilla, he was overjoyed to live near the beach.

On June 28, 1952 through an alliance between Bhadase, Simbhoonath Capildeo, a barrister-at-law, and Minister of Education, Roy Joseph, the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) was created by Act 41 of Parliament, 1952 and Bhadase was elected president. The goal of the Maha Saba was to educate the Hindu population.

Sat left the Presbyterian board for the Maha Saba that September and transferred to the Riverside Hindu School. The book said some Hindus who converted to Presbyterianism to teach, reconverted to Hinduism and taught at Maha Sabha schools.

Bhadase approached Maharaj and asked him to marry his daughter Shanti. They married on June 28, 1953. Sat was 21 and Shanti was 14-years-old.

Maharaj had more dreams than just being a teacher, so he took his family to London where he attempted to work and study law. Eventually he let go of his studying ambitions of being a lawyer and joined the civil service when he became a father of six. He spent 14 years in London and returned to TT in 1970.

Maharaj had two failed attempts in politics when he contested for St Augustine constituency in 1971 and Chaguanas in 1976 for the Democratic Labour Party (DLP) but lost both times. He was however, elected secretary general of the Maha Saba in 1977 and he dedicated his life to improve the Hindu community through education.

In 1986 he lobbied for donations and built a two-storey administration centre for the Maha Saba on the Lakshmi Girls’ Hindu College.

Practising cultural events, Maharaj believed, was important for children to learn about their heritage. He insisted the SDMS took over Phagwa celebrations and make it children-friendly. In1980 the first Children’s Phagwa took place at the Maha Saba headquarters at Lakshmi Girl’s. The opening ceremony was officiated by Sir Ellis Clarke, then president of TT. Minister of Education and Cultural Affairs Dr Cuthbert Joseph was in attendance.

To help children practice their culture, the Maha Saba created the Baal Vikaas festival for standard five students who had just finished Common Entrance in 1982. The festival aimed to create an environment of respect for cultural and religious belief and cultivate creativity in children.