Teach kids about healthy living Diabetes Awareness Month

About a week ago my son got a bruise on one of his elbows when he "attacked a tree and it pushed back," knocking him to the ground.

Two days later the bruise was still fairly raw and he self-diagnosed.

"I think I may have diabetes because this thing is taking really long to heal."

I stifled a laugh and, as tempted as I was to use his fear to get him to eat more healthily and spend fewer sedentary hours in front of a screen, I reassured him that he is not diabetic.

"How do you know for sure? I drink a lot of water and my cuts take long to heal," he insisted.

I reminded him that the days are extremely hot, and of his passion for picking scabs every single morning as long as he had one to pick, which is one of the surest way of indefinitely extending the healing time of a cut.

In my mind, though, I made a note to have him tested, just to be sure.

The strange thing about this conversation is that we've never had any in-depth discussion about diabetes, because it had only come up once before – the first time he had noticed the parents of one of his tennis colleagues testing their son's blood sugar level after a game, just before they gave him a snack. I had then quickly given him an overview of the disease before they had to return to the court. I have to assume that he subconsciously picked up the information about frequent thirst and slow healing wounds as symptoms of diabetes from the TV or radio as a result of the awareness campaigns taking place during the month of November – Diabetes Awareness Month.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) type one diabetes, previously known as insulin-dependent, juvenile or childhood diabetes is an autoimmune disease that "is characterised by deficient insulin production and requires daily administration of insulin." Without insulin, sugar cannot travel from the blood into the cells, resulting in high blood-sugar levels. Its cause is not known and its symptoms, which may occur suddenly, include excessive thirst and frequent urination; constant hunger; extreme fatigue; weight loss; irritability; fruity-scented breath and blurry vision. Girls may also develop yeast infections.

Type two diabetes, previously called non-insulin-dependent or adult-onset, is a result of the body’s ineffective use of insulin. Its symptoms, often less noticeable, are similar to those of type one and can also include itching around the genital area; dark, velvety patches on the skin; polycystic ovarian syndrome and slow healing of cuts or wounds. It is usually diagnosed years after its onset and is largely caused by physical inactivity and excess weight.

"Until recently, this type of diabetes was seen only in adults but it is now also occurring increasingly frequently in children," the WHO said.

Parents should take their children to the doctor to be tested for diabetes if they notice any of the above symptoms.

Gestational diabetes occurs during pregnancy, when the blood glucose values are above normal but below those diagnostic of diabetes. It is diagnosed through prenatal screening and is usually treated with diet and exercise. However, there are some cases in which oral medication will be required.

"Women with gestational diabetes are at an increased risk of complications during pregnancy and at delivery. They and their children are also at increased risk of type two diabetes in the future," the WHO warns.

People with types one and two diabetes often have a close family member with the condition.

"However, while genetic factors may play a role, experts believe that lifestyle factors, including diet and exercise, have the most significant impact," an article in Medical News Today says.

As with any other disease, early diagnosis is always best and is done through a simple blood sugar test. While there is no cure for diabetes, it can be managed through proper treatment, which involves diet and weight control, engagement in physical activities and sometimes medication. People with type one diabetes will require lifelong insulin use and blood sugar monitoring, and those with type two diabetes may need insulin along with oral medication.

And because type two diabetes is said to be a lifestyle disease, there are measures that can be taken to effectively prevent or delay its onset. Among them are maintaining a healthy body weight, being physically active for at least 30 minutes every day, a healthy diet, and abstaining from foods high in saturated fats and sugar.

If not properly managed, over time diabetes can cause serious health complications such as damage to the heart, blood vessels, nerves, kidneys and eyes. Dangerously high levels of blood sugar (hyperglycaemia), or dangerously low levels (hypoglycemia) can result in a diabetic coma, a life-threatening complication that can be fatal if left untreated.

Doom and gloom aside, though, the disease does have its silver linings. It offers practical lessons in discipline and it forces a more healthy lifestyle.

Symptoms of hyperglycaemia include:

Increased thirst

Frequent urination

Fatigue

Nausea and vomiting

Shortness of breath

Stomach pain

Fruity breath odour

Very dry mouth

Rapid heartbeat

Symptoms of hypoglycaemia include:

Nervousness

Anxiety

Fatigue

Weakness

Sweating

Hunger

Nausea

Dizziness or lightheadedness

Difficulty speaking

Confusion