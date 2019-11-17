Spying on us

An open letter to the Police Commissioner

DEAR COMMISSIONER: I thank you for the speed with which you have acted on the breach of privacy and spying scandal that has erupted in this country. Even though this matter has been in the public domain for over a year, the circumstances surrounding the intrusion into citizens’ digital lives and possible stealing of personal data, pictures and online activities appear to have taken on a new life with the publication of Mr (Christopher) Wylie’s book. A criminal probe is certainly due and a full investigation necessary.

I do however, have some concerns with the manner in which this investigation is to be conducted given the tone and content of the press release issued on November 14, 2019.

In that release, the TTPS has made mention of its intention to seek out an interview with the whistle-blower (Mr Wylie), as early as this weekend. It goes further to state that should he refuse to cooperate, that this would be taken as a signal that his claims would lack merit and that the criminal investigation would be closed as a result.

I am also deeply concerned by the assertion made in the same release that Wylie was presumed to be the “accessory to a crime”. Is it that you are approaching Wylie as a suspect in this investigation as opposed to seeking his assistance as a whistleblower? If this is the case, then it appears that by its own language, the release has laid the foundation for a premeditated outcome as it is difficult to see how or why Mr Wylie would see it fit to cooperate with you and your investigation under such circumstances.

It also seems premature for the TTPS to assert that Wylie is the sole repository of all information related to this matter. This can be likened to a man boasting about a murder he committed in Curepe Junction and just because he does not cooperate with police, the case is closed. No examination of the crime scene or evidence. No interviewing of possible witnesses. This borders on the absurd!

On behalf of all the citizens of TT, I make the plea for there to be some studied examination of the ancillary documentary evidence that already exists in the public domain even before Wylie is interviewed.

It is public knowledge that Wylie testified before the British Parliament on these matters as a protected whistleblower. We know that a similar opportunity cannot be afforded in TT because the UNC voted down the Whistleblower Protection Bill, just mere months ago. It was however during that testimony, that Wylie released a compendium of contracts, emails, signed agreements and other evidence which corroborated his testimony.

For your edification as well as for that of your investigating team, this information is public and is available at the following link; https://www.parliament.uk/documents/commons-committees/culture-media-and-sport/Chris%20Wylie%20Background%20papers.pdf.

I direct your doubtless efforts to the examination of all 122 pages of these documents to carefully examine how and where TT fits into this diabolical scheme.

I also urge your Cyber Crime Unit to utilise the sophisticated forensic tools at hand to examine whether these crimes did occur.

I am troubled that this country had been given the opportunity to protect whistleblowers and failed as a result of the direct efforts of the UNC opposition. I am alarmed that this very opposition may be the immediate beneficiaries of our inability to protect a whistleblower, who the TTPS is now treating as a possible suspect and who will no doubt decline an interview in order to avoid self-incrimination.

Finally I am fearful that if Wylie does not cooperate, due to this added pressure, this case will be closed without a proper investigation.

I know, given your exceptional track record, you will be eager to wrap this matter up and I understand your own constraint given your announced recusal. This, however, is a complex matter and should be investigated and ventilated thoroughly. I, like all the other citizens of this country, simply wish for the truth to be found of and for justice to be served. We need to know whether or not the UNC violated our rights, and our privacy for the sake of electioneering and if they did so, utilising taxpayers’ dollars and state resources.

BRADY THOMAS

Diego Martin