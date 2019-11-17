Sat's passing leaves void in education

Sat Maharaj -

THE EDITOR: The passing of the secretary general of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha, Satnarayan Maharaj, leaves a void in the field of education that will be very difficult to fill.

He was a fearless fighter for his cause and this was clearly shown in his never ending struggles with the Ministry of Education to get the best for the children in Hindu schools.

Whenever people complained to me about our education system, I used to tell them to go by Sat and look at what he was doing.

Some used to get upset, but Sat had a model that was working for his schools.

It is not surprising, therefore, that in his very last programme, he had four top performing students from Vishnu Boys' College on his show The Maha Sabha Strikes Back. He devoted the entire programme to them. How symbolic was that?

His use of the "mukdar" to strike out at perceived injustices, left many in stitches, but was necessary, given our political climate.

It is a pity that he died without knowing two things.

One is the outcome of his landmark court matter about the sedition law. The other is the listing of 2019 national scholarship recipients.

Notwithstanding, he was already in possession of several letters from CXC in Barbados which outlined the continuing excellent performance of children in the Hindu secondary schools.

Condolences to his family and all who knew him.

LINUS F DIDIER

Mt Hope