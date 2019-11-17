Malo’s cricket finals in Tamana today

ATTRACTIVE cash prizes, trophies and medals will be on offer today in the Malo’s 7-a-side cricket finals staged by the Guaico Tamana Sports and Cultural Club in Tamana.

The action gets under way from 8 am and will culminate with the league finals between Appearance and Primecuts, with the winners collecting $5,000, while the runners-up will get $2,500. Both finalists will also receive trophies and medals.

But before, Countryside Boys will play Navin for the third-place spoils worth $1,200, a trophy and medals. The losers will collect $600 and a trophy.

In the knock-out final between Bombers and Primecuts, $2,000, a trophy and medals will be at stake for the champions while the second-place team will pocket $500 and a trophy.

In the Best of the Rest final, Ragbir Hardware will come up against More Fire with $800, a trophy and medals for the winning team, while the runners-up get $400 and a trophy.

In the Youth final, Tamana Hindu “A” will play Starlight International Coryal Youths for the title along with a trophy and medals which will also be awarded to the top four teams in the competition, while fifth and sixth get tokens and vouchers.

Starting off the day’s proceedings at 8 am is a match between KD’s Cricket Team and Little Lanky.

President and secretary of the Guaico Tamana Sports and Cultural Club are Suraj and Ravi Singh who both expressed their appreciation for the generous sponsorship the effort has received.

Among the sponsors are: ZNS Construction Company Limited, Royal Bank Limited, Edoo’s Welding and Supplies Limited, PM Auto Services, Republic Bank Limited, Macoon Construction Co Ltd., Hariel Investment Limited; Ragbir Hardware Limited; Fabrica Ltd., Nestle’s Foods Limited; Daisy’s Exclusive; Bhagwansingh’s Hardware Limited.

The organisers of the event have also planned events for the entire family including face painting, give-aways for the children, tassa drumming, and DJ music throughout the day.