2 Teens drown at Argyle Falls, Tobago

KINNESHA GEORGE-HARRY

Chief Secretary Kelvin Charles has expressed condolences on the drowning of two teenagers at the Argyle waterfall on Sunday.

According to reports from the Tobago Emergency Management Agency (TEMA), at around 2.45 pm, a group of young people from Argyle and environs was swept away from the third level of the Argyle Water Fall by the river, owing to the heavy rainfall in the forest.

TEMA reports confirm that 15-year-old Khrisha Thompson of Belle Garden got into difficulty and 19-year-old Chrisson Walters of Argyle attempted to assist her. Reports also confirm that both Thompson and Walters were discovered unresponsive by search teams.

In a press release mere minutes later, Charles said that he was deeply saddened and disturbed by the drowning of two teenagers.

“Today (Sunday) is truly a sad day. Not just for the two families and friends affected by this tragedy but for all of Tobago because this could have happened to any one of us or our children.

"I extend sincere condolences to the families and loved ones of the deceased at this time.”

Charles called on all of Tobago to pray, support and comfort the families and loved ones of Thompson and Walters during this period of mourning.

“The next few days, months and even years will not be easy. The THA will lend assistance where possible, especially in the area of counselling and emotional support.”

At press time, Charles was on his way to visit the families of the deceased.