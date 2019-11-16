‘WE’RE WILLING TO BUY’ Patriotic eyes Yara’s ammonia plant

OWTU President General Ancel Roget poses with union members at the unveiling of the Patriotic Energies logo at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain. - JEFF K MAYERS

OWTU head Ancel Roget on yesterday said the union would be quite willing to buy the Yara ammonia plant at Savonetta, Couva, which Yara Trinidad has said it will mothball at year-end due to poor energy efficiency and a failure to agree a new gas-supply deal with the National Gas Company (NGC).

He declared his interest at the launch of Patriotic Energies and Technologies logo at the Radisson Hotel, Port of Spain, the Government’s preferred bidder to buy the former Petrotrin refinery for US$700 million.

Roget, basking in the praise of union members over Patriotic’s refinery bid, in an expansive mood turned his eyes towards Yara when questioned by Newsday. He declared, “If they are prepared to sell, we are willing to buy.”

Roget said he was due to meet Yara union members later on Friday to prepare for a meeting with the company on Monday. He urged a due diligence be done on the Yara plant.

Later, Newsday asked whether Roget was serious over Yara or had just got carried away, due to the excitement of the logo launch.

OWTU vice president Peter Burke said, “The President General never gets carried away, I can assure you.”

He endorsed Roget’s stance.

“It’s not only about saving jobs, but it’s also about saving market-share, income streams and foreign exchange. You can’t be losing foreign exchange like that.”

Newsday related that Yara Trinidad and NGC chairman Conrad Enill had said the Yara plant was simply not viable given its energy inefficiency and the high cost of its gas input.

Burke replied, “We’ll have to examine those figures and the gas price. I think the Government, NGC and Yara must consider what is best for the country and make whatever compromise is necessary to make sure that plant is saved.”

Newsday said Yara and Enill suggested the plant was beyond salvation, at least for now. Burke replied, “Somewhere in the mix is the solution and salvation for Yara. The main issue would have been gas price, along with the efficiency of the plant. There has to be some coming together of minds to save the company.”

Yara Trinidad president Richard de la Bastide told Newsday, “I have no knowledge of any bid by the OWTU or anyone else for the Yara ammonia plant.

“That’s not something we have considered at this time. So, that’s the only comment I could make at this point.”

Newsday asked if typically the value of such a plant would be generally well-known given its parameters, or be subject to the cut and thrust of negotiations.

De la Bastide replied, “No, each plant would be different. The value would depend on many different things. So if that were the case, then that would have to be negotiated.”

Newsday said Roget’s interest in the plant was supported by his colleague.

“Yara’s position is we plan to shut it down and to preserve it and secure it in a safe manner. That is the only decision that has been made by Yara. Anything else would be conjecture or rumour.”

Newsday asked about the possible redeployment of plant staff to the two Tringen plants of which Yara is part owner, in the event of the Yara plant’s closure, given Energy Minister Franklin Khan’s optimism earlier yesterday that Yara would try to save as many jobs as possible.

The plant has about 60 unionised employees.

De la Bastide said, “That sort of discussion we will have to have with our employees representatives, the OWTU.”

He said right now the company’s focus is on taking care of its employees who could be affected by the closure.

“We have provided counselling services on site. That is our main concern. And of course we are also making sure that safety is adhered to both in the operation and in the shut-down of the plant.”