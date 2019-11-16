‘We need to dig deep’ Lawrence turning attention towards Honduras clash…

National coach Dennis Lawrence -

TT men’s football team coach Dennis Lawrence remains hopeful that his squad can bounce back from Wednesday’s 3-0 loss against Ecuador and return to winning ways when they battle Honduras in their final Concacaf Nations League qualifier tomorrow.

Lawrence lamented his most recent result, just days after thumping Anguilla 15-0.

However, he believes the TT men’s team can produce a positive result against the Central Americans but must give it their all on game-day.

“We need to dig deep, we need to come together and we need to face what’s in front of us,” he said during Thursday’s post-match interview.

“I thought we came up against a very good team. They moved the ball well, technically a very good team. When you get these moments you got to dig deep and use all your resources.

“That’s why tonight we tried as best as possible to try and use the players wisely because I didn’t want to take the risk in some of them getting on the pitch.”

Lawrence admitted however, that the journey to Ecuador was a bit tedious and may have also had a slight impact on the team’s performance. The former national defender also stressed that injuries are currently hampering the team.

According to a TTFA media release, US-based midfielders Kevin Molino and Joevin Jones “chose to make themselves unavailable” for selection even though their Major League Soccer campaign recently came to a close.

Skipper Khaleem Hyland, Neveal Hackshaw and Rundell Winchester are also nursing injuries and will be unavailable for tomorrow’s clash.

“We need to improve,” Lawrence added. “It was difficult on our boys because the journey to get here wasn’t easy.

“Physically we struggled and our physical performance didn’t help us. I’m very disappointed with Khaleem’s injury because he was only meant to play 45 minutes (against Ecuador) and was unable to even get to that. Ataullah (Guerra) had to play longer than I wanted him too so it’s a bit of a concern. From an injury front, it’s a difficult one but we need to do now is roll our sleeves, go on to Honduras and we need to find a way. That’s football.”

All in all, Lawrence remained positive and welcomed the opportunities given to younger players who got a chance to get some minutes on the pitch on Thursday.

But, if the TT squad can produce a positive result tomorrow, they will advance to the 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup.

However, if they lose, not only would they miss out on a place to next year’s Gold Cup, but they would also be relegated to the Concacaf second tier.

He noted, “I was pleased how we tactically managed the game. I wasn’t pleased the way we conceded three goals.

“I thought they were very cheap goals in particular the third one, (us) with the ball and then giving it away.”