TRHA fires Scarborough hospital chief of staff

Dr Rufaro Celestine -

Two weeks after raising alarm bells about what she considered to be the Scarborough General Hospital's inability to provide specialist medical care to patients, Medical Chief of Staff Dr Rufaro Celestine has been fired.

Dr Agatha Carrington, Secretary for Heath, Wellness and Family Development, Tobago House of Assembly (THA), in a Whatsapp message confirmed the decision to fire Rufaro was taken on Friday at a meeting of the Tobago Regional Health Authority (TRHA) board.

The TRHA also issued a vague statement confirming Rufaro's termination.

"The Board of Directors of the Tobago Regional Health Authority has terminated the services of Dr Rufaro Celestine, as Medical Chief of Staff of the Scarborough General Hospital, effective immediately," the board said in the release.

It added clinical oversight of the hospital will be undertaken by Dr Victor Wheeler, Head of Department, Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

The board gave no explanation for Rufaro's termination but said the TRHA remains committed to ensuring the "delivery of the best quality healthcare to all."

Celestine, who is certified in public health, paediatrics and dermatology, held the post for less than a year as she was only appointed on January 2.

On her appointment then, Celestine had this to say, “I look forward to working with the excellent staff of the Scarborough General Hospital in order to provide a more efficient patient-centred hospital service.”

Celestine was born in Zimbabwe but spent her formative years in the US, UK and Swaziland and became a citizen of TT in 2012. She is married to Rudolph Celestine.