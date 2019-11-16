Top teams qualify for Division One WASA Invitational Table Tennis tourney serves off…

Shemar Britton plays a backhand shot during the opening day of the WASA Table Tennis Tournament on Thursday. PHOTO BY SHERDON PIERRE. - Sherdon Pierre

THERE WERE no upsets on the opening night as Sports King, Queen’s Park I, Carenage Blasters, WASA I and Queen’s Park II all qualified for Division One of the WASA Invitational Table Tennis Tournament comfortably, after recording 3-0 victories in both of their group matches on Thursday at the National Racquet Centre, Tacarigua.

Sports Kings, comprising of Pan Am medallist and multiple Caribbean champion, Puerto Rican Hector Berrios, Arun Roopnarine and Anson Wellington began the tournament as favourites defeated DJR Fighters and Spin Jabbers. The talented bunch will have to show their worth today when they face Powergen at 9 am, Solo Crusaders I (10.15 am), Curtis Humphreys Table Tennis Academy (11.30 am), QPCC II (4.30 pm) and WASA I (6 pm). Queen’s Park I team, which includes former U-21 Caribbean champion, Guyanese Shemar Britton, his countryman Joel Alleyne and top national female player Brittany Joseph, saw off Solo Crusaders II and WASA B. They will come up against Solo Crusaders I (9 am), Carenage Blasters (10.15 am), Young Veterans (4 pm) and Curtis Humphreys Academy (6 pm).

Carenage Blasters, consisting of number one local ranked Aaron Wilson, UK-based Sanga Quamina, Luc O’Young and Jesse Dookie, defeated Arima Tennis Club I and Queen’s Park III. The young star-studded team will come up against Curtis Humphreys Academy (9 am), Queen’s Park I (10.15 am), Powergen (11.30 am), Solo Crusaders (4.30 pm) and Queen’s Park II (6 pm).

WASA I`s team of Curtis Humphreys, Kenneth Paramanand and Kirk Mohammed eased passed Sunnexus ED and Carenage Blasters IIII. The host team will do battle against Queen’s Park II (9 am), Young Veterans (11.30 am), Curtis Humphreys Academy (4.30 pm) and Sports Kings (6 pm).

Rounding off the Division One teams are Solo Crusaders who will be strengthened as their star player, US-based Dayanand Maharaj, arrived last night and he will be joined by Anthony Alexander and N`Kosi Rouse. Curtis Humphreys Academy, comprising of duo Alaric Humphreys and Kyle Borneo, will fight to the end against any of their opponents and Young Veterans (Wayne Oudit and Riad Abasali) sneaked through after a hard-fought 3-2 victory over D`Abadie Youths.

Division Two teams: Servivors, D`Abadie Youths, Carenage Blasters II and III, Team TI, Sunnexus ED, Arima Tennis Club I, WASA B and Spin Jabbers.

Division Three teams: DJR Fighters, Solo Crusaders II, Carenage Blasters IIII, Queen’s Park III, WASA Junior I, II and III, Arima Tennis Club II and III.