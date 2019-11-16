Thanks to staff at Women's Hospital

THE EDITOR: Kindly allow me some space in your letters column to publicly express my sincere gratitude to the staff at the Mt Hope Women’s Hospital.

Given all that you hear, read and see in the news about the country's health service, it was refreshing to note that customer service was excellent and a very high level of professionalism, carefulness and empathy were given.

I would like to say a special "thank you" to Dr Gardiner, Dr Ramjohn and her team, doctors, nurses and other staff members from the operating theatre, ward and emergency department. Many thanks and a job well done.

Celia Seecharan

Via e-mail