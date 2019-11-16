Students' art on show at South Park

Art By Creative Design (ABCD) is holding its second instalment of the arts-based community project: Evolve, displaying the work of students in secondary schools in south.

Evolve, which stands for eye, value, love, vibes, express, is being celebrated in an art exhibition which began November 15 and ends November 16 at the South Park Mall, San Fernando. Viewing is from 10 am-5 pm.

A non-profit organisation, ABCD is shining a spotlight on student artists. Over the past six months artwork produced by students from south schools were featured in an ongoing display at partnering business places.

Participating schools included St Stephen’s College, San Fernando West Secondary, San Fernando East Secondary, Point Fortin West Secondary, Naparima Girls’ High School, Pleasantville Secondary, Vessigny Government Secondary, St Joseph’s Convent, San Fernando, and the Deltones Institute of Steel Drums & Music.

For more on display locations and how to get involved in this project: 682-1068, 687-7964 or 741-4706.