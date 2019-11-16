Skulduggery behind CAPE schols delay?

THE EDITOR: Why this inordinate delay in announcing the CAPE (the Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination) results? Is it to doctor the results and give who you choose full schols?

Be honest with the results. Give the deserving children their schols.

Sheep don't make goat and not everybody will get their first choice at SEA.

On another note, sorry to hear about your grandson, Mr Education Minister, but be comforted. Time heals all wounds.

A mind is a terrible thing to waste.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town