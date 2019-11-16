Sat Maharaj, hailed a patriot, dies at age 88

Secretary General of the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) Satnarayan Maharaj died around midnight on Friday.

About a week ago Maharaj, 88, suffered a stroke and was admitted to Medical Associates Private Hospital. At a recent press conference on TV Jaagriti, Maharaj’s son, Vijay Maharaj, said his father was off all life support systems.

A statement on Friday by Radio and TV Jaagriti said that Maharaj passed peacefully in his sleep. “In his dying moments he clasped a copy of the Hanuman Chalisa which he always kept in his possession when he was alive... His passing was entirely free of any pain and suffering and was a smooth transition from this mortal world.”

In early responses, the Roman Catholic Church and the Islamic Front expressed condolences.

Msgr Christian Pereira hailed Maharaj's role as an educator, especially for the rights of Hindu children.

"A truly colourful figure in the national community, profoundly committed to education and the support of the Concordat. He fought very hard for the right of the Hindu community to educate its members in an environment that was both conducive to the strengthening of their faith and to the formation of citizens committed to the well being of the nation," Pereria said in a statement on Saturday.

"He often worked along with the Catholic community to ensure the rights of denominational boards in education to operate their schools free from interference and particularly with the right to appoint suitable persons to head our various schools.

"He invested heavily on preparing school leaders and we thank him for his commitment to what is best for the nation."

Maharaj, he said, was "often misunderstood and maligned" but despite criticisms "he relentlessly pursued his commitment to what he believed to be best for the nation."

"We certainly need many more leaders of his calibre and trust that his passing will be an awakening for all our people who seek the best interest of the nation to cultivate that zeal and enthusiasm for what is noble and best in our respective traditions."

Islamic Front leader Umar Abdullah said Maharaj was a "patriot" .

"We have lost another of our patriots, another son of the soil, one who chose his way of life to be in service to the people of this great nation. Some of us may not have agreed with his opinions, some of us may not have connected with his personality, but we can all agree that he stood as a man for the growth and development of our national culture that is Trinidad and Tobago," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, member of the Maha Sabha and former government minister Devant Maharaj called for a state funeral for Maharaj.

"Given the immense contribution, Sat Maharaj has made to the development of Trinidad and Tobago in culture, education, religion, media, and overall national development his passing is deserving of national recognition," he said.