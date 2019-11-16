Rowley: Sat played leading role in TT

Prime Minster Dr Keith Rowley greets Maha Sabha secretary general Satnarayan Maharaj at a Divali function hosted by the Office of the Prime Minister. FILE PHOTO -

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has extended condolences to the Hindu community on the passing of Satnarayan Maharaj on behalf of the Government.

In a press release, on Saturday, Rowley acknowledged that Maharaj played a “leading role” in education, religion and culture on a national level.

“Under his astute guidance the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha expanded its school network. Mr Maharaj was a tireless advocate who dedicated his life to fighting for what he believed to be worthy causes. We join his family and members of the Hindu community in acknowledging his many contributions as we mourn his passing.”

The Ministry of Education also expressed its condolences to the Maharaj family saying that the country lost a stalwart of the education sector and a champion of the rights of the Hindu community. Education Minister Anthony Garcia recalled the longstanding collaborative relationship he shared with Maharaj and hoped that the legacy he left would be maintained.