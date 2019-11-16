Primary principals honoured by colleagues

GOOD JOB: Retired principals Marjorie Brumant and Stanley Mahase are all smiles after being honoured by the PoS Primary School Principals' Association at the St Crispin's Anglican Primary School on Thursday. PHOTO BY ELIZABETH GONZALES - Elizabeth Gonzales

STANLEY MAHASE, one of the longest-serving principals in TT, was honoured for his 41 years of service to the Hokett Baptist Primary School in Morvant.

He was honoured at a retiree function hosted by the Port of Spain Primary School Principals' Association at St Crispin's Anglican Primary School on Thursday.

Marjorie Brumant was also honoured for her 38 years of service.

The teachers paid tribute to the retirees through song and gift vouchers. They were praised for their hard work and selfless contribution in the education sector.

As a child, Mahase said, one of the most influential people in his life was a teacher. The urge to inspire others the same way he was motivated encouraged him to go into the teaching profession at a very young age in 1979. He taught for 19 years before being promoted to principal, and served in this position for another 22 years.

He described his 41-year journey in the education sector and working with people as a blessing. He said even though he is ready to put down the chalk and duster, he has plans to continue working with the school and within its the community.

He said he did feel like giving up over the years but reminded himself of “the bigger picture,” and his obligation as a teacher.

Asked what advice he would give to young teachers he recited two lines from an old gospel song, Little is Much When God is in It: “Little is much when God is in it, labour not for wealth or fame. There's a crown, and you can win it, if you go in Jesus' name.”

Brumant, of La Horquetta, started teaching at the St Michael’s Anglican Primary School in Princes Town. She was then transferred to Belmont Government Primary School, where she retired after 38 years.

She told Newsday she has no regrets, as she did what she thought was in the best interest of students.

“There are things I might want to do differently, but such is life. We learn and move forward.”

Brumant urged teachers to learn how to find the joy in the job. She said she always dreamt of becoming a teacher. She encouraged all teachers to strengthen their spiritual lives and work with integrity and passion.

Asked what’s next, Brumant said she is going to continue life moving at her pace and by her rules.

“No more rushing for me. Anything I do for you, (it) is on my time, to the best of my ability. I don’t want another boss or an 8-4 job.”

Brumant, the mother of three, said her life is dedicated to serving people and she will continue to do so after some rest and a proper health check-up.

Her secret to becoming a good teacher is: “Respecting all parents. You must treat parents as your customers. It’s not that they must always be right, but you must be able to show them how they are wrong without taking away their dignity.”