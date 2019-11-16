Police hit Marabella for six

POLICE thrashed Marabella Family Crisis Centre 6-1 on Sunday, on Match Day One of the TTFA (TT Football Association) League of Champions.

Donavon Derrick scored a hat-trick, in the 14th, 63rd and 88th minutes, while Ian Saunders (61st and 89th) netted twice and Jervon Ramie (85th) notched the other item.

Patrick Pierre got the consolation strike for Marabella Family Crisis Centre, in the 35th.

Guaya United got the better of Harlem Strikers 3-1 in Sunday’s other meeting.

Carlon Hughes netted a pair, after finding the back of the net in the 75th and 81st minutes, after Keston Frontin opened the scoring for Guaya, on the hour-mark.

Osaze Springer was the goal-getter for Harlem, in the 76th.