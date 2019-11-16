Lee is 1st SanFest Young Star

The first-ever SanFest Young Stars Pre-Teen Talent winner Taylor Marie Lee from Cedar Grove Private School during her performance of Ave Maria. - CHEQUANA WHEELER

TAYLOR MARIE LEE promised to bless souls as she mounted the stage of the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, on Tuesday morning to introduce herself and her talent in the first NGC San Fest Young Stars Pre-Teen Talent competition.

Bless souls she did as she performed a deeply spiritual and moving rendition of Ave Maria. Dressed in her eldest sister, Jada’s confirmation dress, complete with a white veil and hands clasped in prayer and reverence, Lee captivated the audience with her angelic look.

Performing in position number 11, Lee was accompanied by musicologist Bernadette Roberts on the piano.

The audience erupted in applause as she ended and the master of ceremony took a few moments to regain her composure, so moved was she by the rendition.

It was no surprise when at the end of the competition, which saw 12 talented pre-teens compete in song, dance and monologue, Lee, a student of Cedar Grove Private School, was declared the first ever SanFest Young Stars Pre-Teen Talent winner.

Lee received a challenge trophy, cash, a gift basket and a trophy to keep.

Asked about her expressed desire "to bless souls," Lee told Newsday, "Because I wanted to show people the God in me."

In second place was San Fernando Boys’ RC pupil Marcus Mc Donald who performed a calypso titled Needs and Wants. In his composition he stressed the need for children to be educated, to obey the laws of the land and obey their parents.

In third place was Josiah Pierre, also accompanied by Roberts, who gave a creditable performance of Whitney Huston’s One Moment in Time.

Only the first five winners, including dancer Gabrielle Cumberbatch of San Fernando Girls’ Government and vocalist Dabria Baptiste of St Gabriel’s Girls RC who placed fourth and fifth, were announced.

The 12 students were judged in two categories – introduction and talent. In the first category points were awarded for diction, originality, content and impact. In the talent category competitors were tested on their content, interpretation, presentation, costume and impact. Judges were John Louis, Lucy Regist and Keevan Calliste, the grandson of Leroy "Black Stalin" Calliste.

The new competition, which was added to the 50-year-old festival, catered for students seven-12 years old. Some 24 students entered but only 12 finalists were chosen.

Festival director Sherrid Mason congratulated all the winners and the 12 other entrants who did not make the final cut. He said the committee was continuously looking for ways to keep TT’s unique culture alive for future generations.

“In this regard the arts play a very important part in the life of our young people, helping them to develop physically, mentally emotionally and in some cases spiritually.

“The pursuit of the arts becomes in itself both a learning and teaching experience playing a vital role in the critical time of one’s development.”

The audience was entertained by Calliste who showed his proficiency in the art of extempo, singing freestyle topics given to him by the primary school audience.

On November 16 and 17, the command performance featuring some of the winners will be held at the San Fernando City Auditorium.