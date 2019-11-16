Leave Archie alone Protesters at Hall of Justice:

Protesters with placards voice their sentiments against the LATT outside the Hall of Justice yesterday.. - Tyrell Gittens

TYRELL GITTENS

A group of protesters expressing sentiments against the Law Association (LATT), led by Wendell Eversley, picketed the pavement in front of the Hall of Justice, Port of Spain, on Friday.

The protesters believe the association is being used by the Opposition UNC to undermine the Chief Justice and the Judiciary.

Speaking on the protest Eversley said, "The LATT has to change their way of governance and their way of operations."

The protest coincided with a scheduled case management conference hearing in the LATT’s judicial review claim of the Prime Minister’s decision not to invoke impeachment proceedings to have CJ Ivor Archie investigated for alleged misconduct.

Eversley expressed disappointment in LATT's handling of Archie's issues versus how the association dealt with allegations against LATT member Gerald Ramdeen.

"I am asking LATT why they so loud on (Ivor) Archie and quiet on Gerald Ramdeen and Anand Ramlogan who have been charged by the TTPS. Why the (LATT's) ethics committee and disciplinary committee have yet to take action on Gerald Ramdeen?"

Eversley used an example of how a "regular" worker would have been treated if they were in Ramdeen's position as he said, "If a store worker is caught stealing on the job or anything that involves wrongdoing, they will not be able to work until their name is cleared. Why it is that the LATT has people charged by the TTPS and they are still practising law. We are saying they (LATT) should offer the same consequences (to Ramdeen) of a store worker and get the person's name cleared before they can go back in the house of lawyers."

Friday’s hearing was held to ensure all parties were adhering to the timetable set out by Justice Vasheist Kokaram, who is presiding over the LATT's claim.

The matter is expected to go to trial on February 4 and 5, 2020, at a rolled-up hearing where the question of leave and the substantive claim will be heard together.

In its application, the LATT intends to ask the High Court to direct Dr Rowley to reconsider his decision so that a tribunal can be appointed to investigate Archie. The association, represented by Jamaican QC Dr Lloyd Barnett, is seeking some six declarations.

They include declarations that the PM’s decision not to make representations to the President that Archie should be removed from office, so that the allegations against him can be investigated, was illegal, unlawful, contrary to law, unreasonable and an improper exercise of discretion.

Eversley said LATT's perceived inaction of Ramdeen discredits their approach to allegations of alleged wrongdoing against Archie.

Eversley compared the treatment of Archie to that of a 'lynch mob' as he said, "I am asking if LATT is a lynching mob."

LATT wants the court to declare that Rowley’s decision was not made in the performance of his constitutional functions in the public interest; that his decision was made in bad faith and actuated by bias; that he took into account irrelevant considerations; and that he failed to take into account relevant considerations.

Saying that the LATT must seek to get their own house in order before they look at others Eversley added, "I am asking LATT why they are not dealing with lawyers who take advantage of their clients. I am asking LATT if there are lawyers dealing with gang members. This country needs answers."

The protesters carried placards which read: “Leave the CJ alone” and “UNC wants to get rid of CJ to bring the Government down.”

After their walk on the pavement, they relocated to Woodford Square for a few minutes before leaving.

(With reporting by Jada Loutoo.)