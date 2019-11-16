Jagmohan smashes 56 in Hennessy Super 6s victory

Same Side's Christopher Jagmohan, left, receives his Man of the Match award from an official following a quickfire knock of 56 at the Hennessy Central Super 6's Windball Tournament, on Monday. -

A MASTERFUL knock of 56, from Christopher Jagmohan, propelled Same Side to a comfortable 29-run victory over Autorama Gunners, in game 51 of the inaugural Hennessy-sponsored Central Super 6s Windball Tournament.

At Marchin Recreation Grounds, Charlieville, on Monday, Jagmohan smashed seven sixes and two fours and led his team to 89/3 in their allotted six overs. In reply, Autorama Gunners could only muster up 61/3 with R Mannah (22) topscoring.

This welcomed Group A result comes as Same Side’s (two points) first victory in three matches while second-ranked Autorama Gunners (four pts) were handed their first loss of the tourney.

In Group C action, Execuprint Hitstarz (12 pts) made it six wins in as many matches when they defeated Health Net Scorpions (two pts) by four wickets. Batting first, the latter rallied to 46/4 after six overs, led by J Kowlessar’s 17. M Lendore was the pick of the bowlers picking up two wickets for seven runs while A Mejias bagged one for one run.

In their turn at the crease, Execuprint Hitstarz’ Mejias (15) and eventual Man of the Match Lendore (nine not out) also showed class with the bat, leading their team to nail-biting last ball triumph. The victorious team remain atop group C standings while Heavy Hitters and MUB All Temp Limited trail closely behind on eight points each. Meanwhile, Sunshine II are yet to get off the mark having lost all five games played thus far.

Outsiders (six pts) are the only other team with a perfect record, bagging three wins on the trot. At their most recent match, Outsiders held on to a nine-run victory over Autorama Gunners. Batting first, K Ramdeen’s pateient knock of 20 propelled Outsiders to 56/3. Autorama Gunners, in reply, fell just shy (48/3) of the target even though A Jaggernauth (20) and R Mannah (14 not out) showed some resistance.

Selected Summarised Results:

EXECUPRINT HITSTARZ 70/3 – S Dindial 15 not out, D Deonarine 14, K Harry 12; G Ramharrack 2/3 def D ALL STAR TEAM 43/4 – M Cumberbatch 15; S Mohammed 2/4, K Harry 1/5 by 28 runs.

OUTKAST 60/7 – H Rampersad 25 not out, F John 15; I Ali 1/3 def CUNUPIA KINGS 43/3 – A Ali 19, AK Ali 11; R Surujbally 1/3 by 18 runs.

MUB/ALL TEMP LIMITED 75/2 – B Harrylochan 55 not out, S Ali 1/8, A Sammy 1/8 def HEAVY HITTERS 68/5 - K Cassie 18 not out; C Bahal 2/14 by eight runs.

GLORY BOYS 31/3 – K Boodoo 14 not out; C Hinds 1/4 def HAPPY TIMES 30/6 – K Samaroo 11 not out; S Sookdeo 2/8 by five wickets.