Inequity in local government

THE EDITOR: I wish to suggest that the local government system is geographically and demographically inequitable in its current form. To make my case, I will supplement my argument with official EBC election figures from 2016, as well as budget allocations quoted in the print media for 2019.

There are 14 regional corporations in Trinidad, of which the elected bodies are charged to distribute goods and services to us, the citizens. The smallest is Point Fortin which in 2016, had 16,811 registered voters, while the largest, Tunapuna Piarco Regional Corporation had, 174,105 voters.

Point Fortin has six districts, each with an average electorate of just over 2,500. By contrast, Tunapuna Piarco has a total of 16 districts with an average of 10,000 voters. It means, therefore, that people in Point Fortin would have more individual attention from their elected representatives (or ought to) than areas in Trinidad.

Resource-wise, one can argue that citizens are disadvantaged based on where they live and vote. In 2019, the budget allocation for Point Fortin was $71,764,700, which, per person, works out to be $4,269.

By contrast, per person, the budget allocated $2,208 in the Mayaro Regional Corporation, $6,391 in the Port of Spain Corporation and $748.50 in the Couva Tabaquite Talparo Regional Corporation.

In other words, a vote in some corporations is worth more than that of others.

Of course, it will be argued that this is a very simplistic view, as it does not take into consideration geographical factors (e.g rural vs urban communities) and the argument that individual corporations may cater to more people who come within their boundaries for work daily. Notwithstanding, the allocations of corporations, seat distribution, and resources paint a picture of inequity.

The case being made ultimately is that of the need for reform of our electoral systems.

Reform, though, is currently just meant to be a political football to be kicked by those on both sides of the political divide.

Issues like the ones I presented may not need tax-reform measures to be corrected, just legislative and political will.

Why the above system has been allowed to continue under multiple regimes of different political affiliations remains a mystery to me.

VEDAVID MANICK

Sangre Grande